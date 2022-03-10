SEE VIDEO:

Ed/Glen Chamber Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Essential Venue

EDWARDSVILLE - The new Essential Venue business in Trace on the Parkway in Edwardsville had a well-attended grand opening hosted by the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce this week. A full video of the ribbon cut is included at the top of the article.

Owner Danyel Harrell is the mastermind behind the new event venue in Edwardsville, located at 6170 Bennett Drive, Suite C, Edwardsville. A Grand Opening Community Meet & Greet is set from noon to 4 p.m. for Saturday, March 12.

She said at the ribbon cut that Essential Venue (EV) is open to nearly any type of gathering from baby showers, retirement parties, private dinners, before and after prom ceremonies, luncheons and is space capable of hosting a wide variety of events.

“It is a micro-event space,” Harrell said. “It doesn’t seat as many as a large event space. It will seat about 60 people for a network or social event or 80 in a smaller event.”

Harrell stressed Event Venue will have good prices for drinks and food and offer many amenities from chairs, tables, Wi-Fi, a sound system, and more.

“It has been quite a journey, we are relieved to be here,” she said. “I am excited to give back to Edwardsville after going to school here and see what creativity comes out of having this space.”

Harrell is a Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville graduate.

For more:

email:

essentialvenuellc@gmail.com

or visit:

https://www.essentialvenue.com/

