JERSEYVILLE - A new bakery/coffee shop in Jerseyville is creating positive attention because of its quality products and service.

Espresso Yourself Cafe, 410 W. Carpenter, Jerseyville, is a locally owned and operated coffee shop/bakery with a drive thru.

The two owners, Andrea Ringhausen and Michael Scott, are actually Carrollton High School teachers. The two have continued their work as teachers and work after hours with the bakery/coffee shop.

The business is open 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. The business opened in late December.

Ringhausen and Scott both love coffees and bakery goods, so this was a natural combination for both of them.

Ringhausen said the business is doing very well and already has a strong following from Jerseyville and surrounding communities.

The business has a variety of coffees, mochas, cappuccinos, lattes and iced and flavored products.

"We buy coffee beans and many of our products locally," Ringhausen said. "The coffee part is already half our business. I love opening containers of coffee and their aroma. I make my own whipped cream to top coffees. Everything we make is fresh."

Each day, Espresso Yourself has baked cinnamon rolls, which has become a specialty. Cake pops have already become a big seller and there are even some non-carb egg, cheese and veggie treats. Skinny muffins are also extremely popular. On Saturday, Ringhausen has her already Jerseyville favorite cheese cakes.

"We have sold out our cheesecakes every Saturday since we opened," she said. "They are very popular."

Ringhausen and Scott invited people to come and try out Espresso Yourself. For more information contact (618) 639-2877 or visit the Facebook page.