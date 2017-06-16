GODFREY - Charles Nasello is only 18 years old and runs a business with two part-time employees he built by himself.

Nasello was part of the CEO Program at Alton High School, which is a hands-on program instructing students on building and maintaining businesses. Part of the program is the creation of an entirely new business founded by a student. When Nasello was enrolled in the program, he started Nasello's Errand and Delivery Service, which he has maintained even after graduating from high school.

"I started it right after the ice storm last January," Nasello said. "People would rather have an 18-year-old go risk his life than get it themselves."

He was laughing when he said that second statement, but the sentiment of people having busy, chaotic or just plain lazy lives has definitely helped fund Nasello's dreams. He said he was inspired by his older brother, John, who is a single father.

"My brother would call me and ask me to go run errands and pick things up for him," Nasello said. "He's a single dad, and I figured other people in his situation may need something like this."

That inspiration turned into a lucrative business venture for Nasello, who starts delivering as early as 4 a.m. Deliveries across the Riverbend can be done for as little as $5, and Nasello said he can deliver as far away as Brentwood, Missouri, but the distance increases the cost.

"When I first started, I over complicated things," Nasello admitted. "I tried to figure how much my cost per mile would be and how much the IRS would reimburse me for each mile. Deliveries would cost between $5 and $7.50. I didn't want to deal with change, though, so I just established a flat fee of $5."

For $5, Nasello, or one of his part-time employees working on commission, will deliver anything to people in Alton and Godfrey. He has also established partnerships with several local businesses to become their de facto delivery service.

Businesses such as China Wok, Mr. Donut and the Cookie Factory have called upon Nasello to make deliveries to their customers. He said Cookie Factory owner Linda McCormick was the first business owner to reach out to him with the offer.

When it comes to his customer base, Nasello said there are less lazy millennials calling him than busy families. In fact, before his slogan was the simple "errands made easy," it was "helping our busy families one errand at a time."

Before establishing the delivery service, Nasello also researched the area's demographics with a careful eye on single-parent households in the Riverbend. He said the demographics work perfectly with his business.

Nasello can be contacted via Facebook as well as calling and texting. His number is (618) 610-0225.

