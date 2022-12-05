ST. LOUIS – For the 111th years, the St. Louis Christmas Carols Association (StLCCA) has given the gift of cheer and goodwill to our neighbors, and this year they have a very special gift in store…

In addition to their annual caroling efforts by volunteer carolers all around the city, The St. Louis Christmas Carols Association, in partnership with the Missouri History Museum, will present a free holiday concert, Christmas In St. Louis, featuring renowned singer Erin Bode, radio personality Mark Klose, the Lesters, and many more. There will be music and comedy, and the audience will be invited to sing along with some of their favorite Christmas songs. Admission is free, and guests are encouraged to come early as seating is first-come, first-served. The show will take place on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 6:30 pm in the Museum's Lee Auditorium.

The show was inspired by the StLCCA’s 1977 vinyl album of the same title, which featured local dignitaries and performers in a Christmas variety show. Bode grew up listening to the album, shared her memories on social media, and her interest was brought to the attention of Elizabeth Hogan, StLCCA’s executive director. The two conceived of the idea of bringing a similar project to life in the present season, as a “gift to St. Louis” after several hard holidays due to the pandemic.

Since 1911, St. Louis Christmas Carols Association has spread cheer and good will throughout our St. Louis community by caroling in neighborhoods around the metro region. This season, volunteer caroling groups will collect donations for 25 St. Louis children’s charities as they bring community spirit to our neighborhood front doors and public spaces through the gift of song. Charity partners include Sherwood Forest, SouthSide Early Childhood Center, Unleashed Potential, Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri, Girls on the Run, Center for Hearing and Speech, and others.

Despite only doing outdoor and masked caroling in 2021, 111 StLCCA volunteer caroling groups raised $27,000 through caroling efforts, and this year we hope to make an impact on the lives of our community’s children by doubling those numbers during this holiday season.

“We are looking for individuals who would like to join our efforts, and we encourage groups to sign up to sing together! ” said Hogan. "It’s a fun, family-friendly activity that builds community and brings cheer and merriment, which we think is one of the best ways to celebrate the season."

Volunteers are encouraged to sign-up online by November 30 at www.stlchrismascarols.org/go-caroling

About St. Louis Christmas Carols Association

St. Louis Christmas Carols Association is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that carols to spread cheer and good will throughout our St. Louis community. Our collections directly support the important work of children's agencies in the area! With the help of our community, we have raised over $3 million to date. The St. Louis Christmas Carols Association is proud to have a widespread and active volunteer network throughout the St. Louis area. Our team includes our board, director, the Kingsbury Place Singers, Neighborhood Area Chairs (who recruit caroling groups, provide supplies & support), Caroling Group Leaders and hundreds of amazing community caroling groups!

