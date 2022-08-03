GLEN CARBON - Erika Kohoutek of Glen Carbon has announced her candidacy for Madison County Board, District 24.

An established resident of Madison County, Erika has spent her professional career in the private sector, working as an IT Project Manager and business leader for Citigroup, Bank of America, and other prominent organizations. She is known both personally and professionally as a relationship builder and problem solver with a proven track record of completing projects on time and on budget.

After conducting a series of listening sessions with residents in District 24, Erika says she “wants to move forward the ideas that folks feel are important to their family’s quality of life.” Those ideas include promoting solar energy initiatives, sponsoring fiscal responsibility workshops for teenagers, expanding Madison County trails, engaging in smart planned development, and seeking public and private sector grants for community projects. Erika believes her project management experience will be an asset in advancing to complete these and other important initiatives supported by residents.

When deciding on the best place in the Metro area to raise a family, Erika was drawn to the excellent schools, green space and planned development in Edwardsville/Glen Carbon. The most significant consideration, however, was the kindness and friendliness of residents. She and her family live in Glen Carbon.

Erika has a master’s in Computer Resources and Information Management from Webster University, and a bachelor’s in English Literature from SIUC. She has volunteered for BJC Hospice, fundraised for St. Jude, and is the assistant coach of her daughter's softball team in Glen Carbon. Erika was motivated to run for office after attending and participating in both Edwardsville District 7 School Board and Madison County Board meetings.

If elected, Erika she says she will champion fiscal responsibility, focus the board on its core business and mission, and serve all constituents of Madison County. She chose “Let’s Move Forward” as her campaign slogan to reflect her commitment to build upon the optimism of county residents.

