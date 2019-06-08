EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville native and Edwardsville High grad Erik Weiler had a good opening day of the Edwardsville Open tennis tournament presented by TheBANK Of Edwardsville on Friday afternoon, winning his first match over Nick Papachrisanthou of Caseyville 6-3, 6-3 and advancing to the Round of 16.

“It was really fun being out here,” Weiler said in a post-match interview. “I just love being out here on the court, playing everything.”

Weiler is currently playing at Quincy University and enjoyed the competition in his first year in college.

“It’s been a big step up,’ Weiler said. “We’ve got a lot more, better-experienced guys, and the competition’s always up there. I play higher up the ladder, so it’s always getting better and better for me.”

Weiler did notice a difference between IHSA tennis and NCAA tennis.

“I think NCAA is a lot more intense,” Weiler said. “It’s a lot more like team-driven, a lot more like I focus a lot, that kind of thing. It’s more intense, basically.”

As far as his play on Friday, Weiler felt he played well and was a lot more consistent as well.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I thought I played pretty good,” Weiler said. “I was being a lot more consistent than I usually am, so I like that a lot. I had really good serving; I hope that I can carry that in for tomorrow.”

Weiler advanced to a Round of 16 match against top-seeded Jackson Allen of Shakopee, Minn., and he’s not an unfamiliar foe to Weiler.

“I played the one-seed last weekend in Decatur,” Weiler said, “and I got 0 and 3, and that second set felt pretty good, so, hopefully, I can find something early against this guy, and come out strong.”

Weiler’s experience playing at Quincy will help him tremendously.

“Just the consistent competition,” Weiler said, “because, like, when you go to college, there’s like a different level of guys you’re always with, you’re with every single day if you’re playing or not. So being at that level, always, just helps me come back and play strong every summer.”

As far as summer goals, Weiler has a specific one in mind.

“Get in the main draw of the Futures,” Weiler said, “just play qualities, anything good at the end of the summer is what I’m trying to do.”

More like this: