EDWARDSVILLE – Erick Humphrey, who swims for Summers Port swim club in Godfrey, had a very successful Southern Illinois Swimming Association championship meet on Sunday, scoring 45 points, leading the nine-and-10-year-old boys' division while being a triple winner on the day.

Humphrey won the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:12.97, the 200-yard individual medley, coming in at 2:52.21 and the 50-yard breaststroke at 46.97 seconds. He also was second in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:52.21 and third as part of the 200-yard freestyle relay team, with a time of 2:32.66.

“I think I’m doing pretty well,” Humphrey said in an interview that followed his winning effort in the 50-yard breaststroke. He feels that his best accomplishments during the season were in relay races.

“I think I’ve done well in relays,” Humphrey said.

Humphrey also felt he did well in the 100-yard freestyle, his specialty race, and thought his total body of work during the season was very good.

“I feel like I’ve done pretty well this year,” Humphrey said.

As far as his future in swimming, he sees himself going on in the sport, and Humphrey was asked if he sees himself swimming for the Alton High School team or another club team or in college down the road. His answer to both questions was very brief, and right to the point.

“Maybe,” Humphrey said on both occasions.

