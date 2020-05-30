GLEN CARBON - Glen Carbon Fire Protection District Emergency Management Services Director Eric Wilson will assume the duties of Chief of Fire and EMS June 1 for the District.

A longtime resident of Granite City and Glen Carbon, Wilson started his fire service career at Glen Carbon in 1987 where he rose to the rank of captain. He joined the Granite City Fire Department as a firefighter and paramedic in 2000, where he is currently a captain.

In 2007, he was a part-time member of the newly created Glen Carbon Fire Protection District Emergency Management Services and has led the EMS for the last 10 years. The Glen Carbon EMS has grown from 13 members and one full time crew to 34 full and part time with two response ambulances on duty 24/7.

Wilson said he was exceptionally excited about the new position as fire chief and leader of the Glen Carbon department.

"I spent my life dedicated to the fire service and doing the best I could," Wilson said. "This is something I believe we all work for to lead a department. The Glen Carbon Fire Protection District has a bunch of great people. I look forward to working with the members of the department. There are many good firefighters there on paid-call and I have a lot of good friends still on the department."

Wilson believes the Village of Glen Carbon is a wonderful place, a slower-paced community that has grown tremendously. The population was about 5,000 in 1987 and now is pushing 14,000 and has had significant growth.

Chief Wilson has continually upgraded his credentials and expertise during his career. He either holds certifications for or has attended Advanced Firefighter, Fire Instructor, Fire Investigator, Machine Operations, Hazmat Technician, Rope Operations, Confined Space Operations, Strategy and Tactics, Hazmat Incident Command and Advanced Company Officer through the Illinois Fire Service Institute and Illinois Fire Marshall. He also holds an Illinois license in Paramedicine and teaches Emergency Medical Technician and First Responder courses.

Chief Wilson is a Duty Officer with the Madison County Hazmat Team. Wilson plans to bring his skills and training to bear to improve the Fire Department operations, training and procedures to continue to provide exemplary Fire and EMS response to the citizens of Glen Carbon, the District and surrounding communities when called upon.

Glen Carbon Fire Protection District President Luke Harris congratulated Chief Wilson on his appointment.

"We are fortunate to have a person with his outstanding qualifications and experience in the community," Harris said. "He and the Board of Trustees look forward to working with him to implement ongoing improvements in the District."

