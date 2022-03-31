ALTON - Alton High School has accepted the resignation of Eric McCrary as the Redbirds' head boys basketball coach. Alton High School Athletic Director Chris Kusnerick made the announcement Thursday afternoon.

Kusnerick released the following statement: "Alton High School would like to thank Coach McCrary for his leadership this past season over the Redbird Boys Basketball program. This action was not expected and our goal will be to find a coach who can make a long-term commitment to the Redbird Boys Basketball program moving forward.

"The position will be posted as soon as possible and the plan is to have a new coach hired before the summer so they can map out their summer plans and implement their plan of action moving forward with the Redbird Boys Basketball program."

