Eric Atley
Hometown: Florissant, MO
Years of Service: 2003-2008
Date of Death:
Killed in Action?: no
Military Branch: Army
Rank: E-5
War(s) During Service: Operation Iraqi Freedom
Medals of Honors Earned: Purple Heart
Message: Eric is on the left. He was medically discharged after his humvee hit an IED. He and his 3 crew were all medically discharged and awarded Purple Hearts for their courageous efforts.
Submitted by: Julie Atley