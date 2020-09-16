SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Board of Higher Education (IBHE) is releasing equity data that outlines gender-based differences for most race/ethnicity groups on nearly all measures. This is in addition to previously released data indicating the gaps for race/ethnicity groups in general.

“When Gov. JB Pritzker appointed this board with a clear focus on closing equity gaps in Illinois higher education, we knew that we needed to start with an honest and sober look at all the data so that we could begin our strategic planning process with a clear understanding of where the system is falling short,” said IBHE Chair John Atkinson. “These data, along with our report last month, tell that difficult story. It remains clear that we have a lot of work to do.”

“This data is hard to look at, but we need to see it to know where higher education in Illinois needs to improve,” said IBHE Executive Director Ginger Ostro. “This new data, disaggregated by gender, surprised us and gives us more information as we focus on how to pursue equity.”

