GODFREY – More than 5,000 people in the area were without power Sunday due to an equipment malfunction.

A representative of Ameren Illinois said the outage occurred just after 3 p.m. Sunday after an equipment malfunction on the power line feeding the Bethany substation. As many as 4,950 people were without power in Godfrey, 500 in Alton and 130 in Brighton.

Power was restored to most of those customers by 5:30 p.m. when power was rerouted. The remaining customers had their power restored by 6:20 p.m. when the equipment was repaired.

