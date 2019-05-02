ALTON - Both Alton and Edwardsville’s girls track teams had good performances as the two teams finished fifth and sixth respectively by a half-point in the Southwestern Conference meet, held Wednesday in Belleville.

East St. Louis won the meet with 161 points, just getting by Belleville West, who came in second with 156 points. Belleville East was third with 98.5 points, O’Fallon came in fourth with 79. the Redbirds were fifth with 76.5, the Tigers sixth at 76, and Collinsville was seventh with 20.

Jenea Epps of Alton won the 100 meters with a time of 12.19 seconds, while Renee Raglin was sixth, coming in at 12.46 seconds. Epps came in fifth in the 200 meters with a time of 25.98 seconds, while Jessica Markel was third in the 400 meters, coming in at 58.14 seconds.

Edwardsville’s Maddie Miller was third in the 800 meters, with a time of 2:24.17, and Hannah Stuart won the 3,200 meters, coming in at 11:58.81.

In the hurdles races, the Tigers’ Kymel Bell was fifth in the 100 meters at 15.60 seconds, while in the 300 meters, the Redbirds’ Sierra Stahlschmidt was also fifth, with a time of 47.20 seconds.

In the relay races, Alton and Edwardsville were fourth and fifth in the 4x100-meter relay, with times of 49.72 seconds and 50.78 seconds respectively, while in the 4x200-meter relay, the Redbirds placed fourth at 1:47.29. Edwardsville came in the 4x800-meter relay with a time of 9:58.98.

In the field events, Alton’s Lauren Weiner won the pole vault title with a jump of 9’ 8”, while in the long jump, the Redbirds’ Laila McNeal came in fourth, going 17’ 5.5”. Quianna Johnson of Edwardsville took the shot put with a toss of 37’ 5”, while teammate Gabby Saye was third in the discus throw, with a distance of 109’ 7”.

