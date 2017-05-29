CHARLESTON – A.J. Epenesa saved the best for last.

With everything riding on his last effort in the discus throw Saturday, Epenesa went all-in and came up with a 197-11 toss to successfully defend his IHSA Class 3A discus throw championship and – more importantly – score 10 key points for the Tigers en route to their second state title in three years at Eastern Illinois University's O'Brien Field and track complex.

“To come out and win like that, it's pretty emotional for my family and myself and it was a big win today. I'm just happy I could contribute to the team for that,” Epenesa said. “I just knew I had to do something good and got it out back like that; I'm happy I could come out with the W.”

When asked what he would remember about his track career with the Tigers, Epenesa said “I'm going to remember all the state meets; the state meets are going to be the most memorable because they had the biggest impact on me – a lot of hard work and dedication for all of my sports (football, basketball and track); it showed through the success I had."

Epenesa will take his athletic talents to the University of Iowa in August and be a member of the Hawkeyes football team on a full athletic scholarship. He has said he also plans to continue his track and field career at Iowa.

