EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville’s boys track and field team continued to show progress as a unit for conference, sectional and state competition on Saturday at the Collinsville Invitational.

East St. Louis, once a perennial power, continued to shine, posting 92 points for the team championship, closely followed by Edwardsville with 88.5 points, then Cahokia with 88 points. LaGrange Lyons was next with 65 points, then Belleville West with 54 points and O’Fallon with 38 points. Collinsville followed with 33 points, then Alton (25); and Vandalia (22). Jersey posted 10 points with Ben Flowers capturing first in the 1,600 meters.

“I think we came together as a team,” head Edwardsville track and field coach Chad Lakatos said. “We put together a lineup that challenged East St. Louis. They are the old team they used to be. We had a good day.”

A.J. Epenesa again was one of the leading Tiger performances, once again tossing the discus over 200 feet at 203 feet, 11 inches. Epenesa won the discus and placed second in the shot put (54-7.80).

“Once you hit the 7-foot mark in the high jump or top 200 feet in the discus you never know when it is going to happen again,” Lakatos said. “He didn’t have a great series of throws in the prelims, but he stepped up and had a great finals.”

Travis Anderson was strong again for Edwardsville in the hurdles, winning the 110-meter high hurdles in a swift time of 14.03. He also was second in the 300 low hurdles (38.15).

“Travis ran really well in both races,” Lakatos said. “He didn’t have anybody to push him in the 110-high hurdles. I think we will be talking a lot about him in the next couple weeks.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Devonte Tincher was third in the long jump (22-9); and Justin White was seventh (22-3); and White was seventh in the high jump (6-3). Lakatos praised both Tincher and White with excellent performances. Tincher was also a relay cog for the Tigers.

Carbondale’s Sam Sikon tossed the shot put 63-1 to break a meet record and appear primed for state.

Franky Romano was fifth in the 800 (1:58.64); Roland Prenzler was fourth in the 3,200 (10:26.09); Max Hartmann was sixth (10:42.11). Matt Griebe was fourth in the 110-meter high hurdles (15.12).

Edwardsville was second in the 4 x 200 relay (1:28.20); and the 4 x 100 relay was fourth (42.74).

Edwardsville travels to Granite City on Wednesday for the 4 p.m. Southwestern Conference Meet.

EHS returns to action at the conference meet, which starts at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Granite City.

More like this: