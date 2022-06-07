ALTON - The 2022 Riverbend Open Doubles Tournament, formerly the Alton/Godfrey Closed, will take place June 14-16 this year.

The popular tournament attracts players from Alton, Godfrey, Bethalto, Roxana, Jersey County, and beyond.

Tournament Director Jesse Macias said: “Everyone is invited to play. We always have outstanding participation from surrounding schools and this year should be no different.”

The tournament has divisions from 16 and under to adult open, mixed doubles, plus the always popular parent/child division and is played in the evenings.

“We have good numbers in the boys and girls 16’s and 18’s plus the opens," Jesse said. "Robert Logan and I started this a while back and it has really grown into a big event. It is a fundraiser for Alton High tennis but we also created it as a fun way to give back to the game.”

Players wanting to sign up can contact Jesse Macias at jmacias@altonschools.org or go to altonathletics.org for a sign-up link.

Registration is taking place through June 9.

