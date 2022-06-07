ALTON - The 2022 Riverbend Open Doubles Tournament, formerly the Alton/Godfrey Closed, will take place June 14-16 this year.

The popular tournament attracts players from Alton, Godfrey, Bethalto, Roxana, Jersey County, and beyond.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Tournament Director Jesse Macias said: “Everyone is invited to play. We always have outstanding participation from surrounding schools and this year should be no different.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The tournament has divisions from 16 and under to adult open, mixed doubles, plus the always popular parent/child division and is played in the evenings.

“We have good numbers in the boys and girls 16’s and 18’s plus the opens," Jesse said. "Robert Logan and I started this a while back and it has really grown into a big event. It is a fundraiser for Alton High tennis but we also created it as a fun way to give back to the game.”

Players wanting to sign up can contact Jesse Macias at jmacias@altonschools.org or go to altonathletics.org for a sign-up link.

Registration is taking place through June 9.

More like this:

Alex Teutken Is Most Experienced Returnee: Alton Primes For Growth and Strong Boys Tennis Season
Mar 26, 2025
Edwardsville Shines With 9-0 Win Over Competitive Alton Squad
Mar 26, 2025
Alton Beats Loyola Academy For Third Place At State Tournament
Mar 8, 2025
Alton Boys Tennis Team Shows Resilience Against Greenville
5 days ago
Savannah Bananas Reschedule St. Louis Games Due To Predicted Severe Weather
4 days ago

 