GODFREY – Parents will have the opportunity to explore their child’s aptitude for piano and music during KinderKeys, a four-week group class offered through Lewis and Clark Community College’s Music Preparatory Department.

The class will be open for children ages 5-7 and will be held from 4-4:50 p.m. each Monday, April 18 through May 9, in the Ringhausen Music Building (MB 130) on L&C’s Godfrey Campus.

Barbara McHugh, a music educator with over 30 years of teaching experience in the Alton/Godfrey and St. Louis area, will teach the class. She has been involved with Music Educators National Conference (MENC), Missouri Music Educators Association (MMEA), American Choral Directors Association (ACDA), and National Piano Teachers Guild. Her piano students regularly perform in recitals and Piano Guild auditions.

KinderKeys will introduce children to music through an engaging curriculum which includes songs, games, music theory, and practice assignments. This class will prepare students to read music and develop rhythm skills. No piano? No worries. Practice can be done on an inexpensive keyboard if no piano is available.

Class size is limited, so early enrollment is encouraged. The cost is $60 and includes all materials. Enrollment deadline is April 15.

To register or for more information on KinderKeys or private music lessons, call (618) 468-4731.

