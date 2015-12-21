Follow YouthBuild Volunteerism and Activities on new Building Futures Blog

GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Building Futures YouthBuild AmeriCorps program gives young adults between the ages of 16 and 24 the opportunity to earn their GED and learn job skills in construction or the health sciences industry.

The program is currently enrolling participants for the January 2016 cohort.

Participants gain real-world skills by completing service projects in the community and are eligible to earn an education award through AmeriCorps for postsecondary education or training once they complete their service hours. Participants also receive support services including career development, mentoring and counseling.

“YouthBuild students are giving back to their community while getting back on track educationally, and they are learning the skills necessary to become our future leaders,” said Val Harris Lewis and Clark Community College Associate Dean of Adult Education.

Construction training includes certification in CPR, First Aid, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA 10), and a nationally recognized Pre-Apprenticeship Certificate.

Article continues after sponsor message

Health science participants receive certification in CPR, First Aid and OSHA 10, and have the option to pursue a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) credential or receive training in other health science fields.

Those who would like an inside peek into the volunteerism and activities of YouthBuild members can follow the program’s blog at www.buildingfutureslc.wordpress.com.

“The Building Futures YouthBuild AmeriCorps blog gives our readers insight into what Building Futures is all about and answers the question of who our students are,” Blog Author and YouthBuild Community Services Coordinator Pat Mays said. “It chronicles the journey that students take and gives our readers a first-hand look of the positive changes made in local communities. The Building Futures blog makes you realize these students are not merely drop out statistics, but real people with real hopes, dreams and aspirations and a willingness to succeed against all odds.”

Building Futures Director Sabrina Davis, who is happy to see YouthBuild students get the recognition they deserve, also sees the blog as an opportunity to show participants the impact of their efforts.

“It is important that our students see the change that they can and do make in their community,” Davis said. “Often, they are looking for a way to give back, and Building Futures is a pathway for them to make that happen.”

To enroll or receive more information, contact Davis at (618) 468-4150 or visit www.lc.edu/youthbuild.

More like this: