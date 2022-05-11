Enrolling Now: L&C Offers High-Demand, Online Paralegal Degree

GODFREY – With projected job market growth in the double-digits over the next decade, students entering Lewis and Clark Community College’s Paralegal program often have job offers before completing their Paralegal Associate in Applied Science (AAS) degree.

Students who enroll this summer and qualify for L&C’s 30 and Out option, which is designed for students who have already earned an associate or bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university, can earn their paralegal degree entirely online and complete the program requirements by December 2022.

Students who do not already have a degree can take all of the major courses on the front end of the program in order to develop their paralegal skills as early as possible and save the general education requirements for the end.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The demand for paralegals is so high that employers are hiring students prior to graduation,” Program Coordinator Becky Gockel said. “Employers are hosting internships and/or training for future full-time employment prior to completion,”

­All classes are offered online and do not require in-person class meetings.

“Most of the students in our program have full-time jobs and they find online classes very manageable while working full time,” Gockel said. “Over 90 percent of new students who join the program find part-time or full-time employment in law or government offices by their second semester when they are actively looking.”

All degree options in the Paralegal program result in a 60-credit hour AAS degree. 12-week summer classes start May 23. Start today by applying online at www.lc.edu/admissions or call/text the Enrollment Center at (618) 468-2222.

For more information, contact Gockel at (618) 468-4538 or bgockel@lc.edu.

More like this: