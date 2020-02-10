February 14 is Also National Ferris Wheel Day.

The St. Louis Wheel rolls in Valentine's colors on February 14, 15 &16, love-themed music plays on the plaza, and special Valentine Freak Shakes are on the menu at Soda Fountain.

Take love to new heights with a ride on the St. Louis Wheel this Valentine's Day.

The day of love is also National Ferris Wheel Day, Friday, February 14.

The 200-foot-tall observation wheel at St. Louis Union Station will be lighted in red and pink themes on Valentine's night. Riders can cozy up to their loved ones in the Wheel's gondolas, which are enclosed and kept at a comfortable 72 degrees no matter what the weather outside. The Wheel's VIP gondola offers luxurious leather bucket seats and a glass floor for a dizzying view of the St. Louis skyline. Champagne is available for purchase to add some sparkle to the ride.

Love-themed music and roving entertainers will enhance the evening in Wheel Park and on the surrounding Purina Performance Plaza, and fiery light and music shows will run on the Union Station lake throughout the night on February 14 and 15 and during the day on Sunday, February 16.

At Soda Fountain, the diner-style restaurant on the Union Station plaza, a specialty Freak Shake is on the menu. The over-the-top sweet treat -- named Chocolate Dipped Love -- is created using Clementine's Naughty & Nice vanilla ice cream and strawberries and is topped with heart-shaped cookies, chocolate-covered strawberries, pink sprinkles and a finish of sassy conversation hearts.

The first 5,000 Aquarium annual pass holders.to visit on February 14, 15 and 16 will get temporary tattoos featuring the aquarium logo. Guests who haven't shopped for their loved one's gifts can pick up limited edition Valentine's merchandise on the Plaza and in the St. Louis Aquarium gift shop, including chocolate roses and heart-themed Aquarium and Wheel-logo clothing. Guests also can express their love with a digital fish plaque from the St. Louis Aquarium Foundation. Digital fish inscribed with the name of their choice start at $50, which goes toward providing field trips to kids at underserved schools. The digital fish can be ordered here: https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/WebLink.aspx

The Aquarium animal care staff remind visitors to stop and see the Giant Pacific Octopus during their Valentine's weekend visit. "She is the most loving animal in the aquarium," said Curator Aaron Sprowl, "because she -- like all of her species -- has three hearts."

St. Louis Union Station's attractions will be open for regular hours on Valentine's Day and February 15 and 16. The Wheel, Carousel and Mini-Golf operate from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.; the St. Louis Aquarium will be open from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and until 5 p.m. Sunday, and the St. Louis Ropes Course and Mirror Maze are open from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

