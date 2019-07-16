JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey County Business Association (JCBA) is excited to announce a new way to shop local with their ‘Open Late’ evenings this summer. Participating downtown businesses will be open until late on July 23, Aug 27, and September 24. These dates are the fourth Tuesday of the next three months. Focusing on the State Street corridor, between Spruce Street in the north and Prairie Street in the south, businesses will be encouraged to stay open until 8pm. Those businesses who are already usually open until 8pm (eg restaurants) will be encouraged to offer specials deals on food and drinks.

JCBA Director Beth Bear said that she hoped that these ‘open late’ evenings would help to bring more people to the downtown area. “If you look at the statistics, the number of Jersey County Residents who work in Madison County, St. Louis County and the City of St. Louis combined is nearly half of our working age population. This is an opportunity for people who might not have time to get downtown during the week, for whatever the reason, to come and enjoy what our local businesses have to offer.”

Bear continued, “I’d urge people to come and enjoy downtown and support their local businesses, starting on the evening of Tuesday, July 23rd. Come and have a drink with a friend, dinner with the family, schedule that haircut you’ve been meaning to get, or find a unique gift for that upcoming birthday.” A full list of participating businesses can be found on www.jcba-il.us/late or by calling the JCBA at 618-639-5222. Participating businesses are primarily on State Street, but there are some in other locations as well.

“The small businesses in Jerseyville have so much to offer, and I’d urge everyone to come out and see for themselves and enjoy a night out, right here at home.”

The JCBA is the Chamber of Commerce for Jersey County and has been since 1955. It is a coalition of approximately 250 area businesses, not-for-profit organizations and individuals who pool their talents and resources to improve the local economic environment.

