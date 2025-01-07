EAST ST. LOUIS — Volunteers are invited to make a meaningful impact in the lives of young children by leading weekly story times in the East St. Louis School District 189 area. The initiative targets children under age five and aims to foster a love for reading through engaging storytelling.

Story times, which last 30 minutes, are scheduled for the same day and time each week at various East St. Louis locations, including the Vivian Adams Early Childhood Center and Dr. Katie Harper Wright Elementary School.

The program is supported by Ready Readers, which provides training and resources to volunteers.

“Your storytelling can spark imaginations and inspire the next generation of readers,” a spokesperson for Ready Readers stated.

The organization emphasizes that this volunteer opportunity is both flexible and rewarding, allowing individuals to contribute to the educational development of children in their community.

Those interested in participating can find more information by visiting www.readyreaders.org to learn more and sign up today! #Volunteer#StorytimeMagic#InspireYoungMinds

