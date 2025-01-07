EAST ST. LOUIS — Volunteers are invited to make a meaningful impact in the lives of young children by leading weekly story times in the East St. Louis School District 189 area. The initiative targets children under age five and aims to foster a love for reading through engaging storytelling.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Story times, which last 30 minutes, are scheduled for the same day and time each week at various East St. Louis locations, including the Vivian Adams Early Childhood Center and Dr. Katie Harper Wright Elementary School.

The program is supported by Ready Readers, which provides training and resources to volunteers.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Your storytelling can spark imaginations and inspire the next generation of readers,” a spokesperson for Ready Readers stated.

The organization emphasizes that this volunteer opportunity is both flexible and rewarding, allowing individuals to contribute to the educational development of children in their community.

Those interested in participating can find more information by visiting www.readyreaders.org to learn more and sign up today! #Volunteer#StorytimeMagic#InspireYoungMinds

More like this:

Mason-Clark Middle School In East St. Louis Hosts Inspiring Guys, Dads, and Grub Event
Mar 10, 2025
East St. Louis Educator Morales' Commitment To Students Shines in LifeChanger Award Nomination
Mar 27, 2025
ISP Urban Policing Model In East St. Louis Sees Homicides Drop To 6-Year Low
Feb 20, 2025
SIUE East St. Louis Charter High School Students Introduced To Realities Of Jail - Up Close and Personal
Mar 2, 2025
Several Families Assisted By Food Pantry Led By Bush Alternative School Students In East St. Louis
Mar 29, 2025

 