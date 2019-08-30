GLEN CARBON – Before an enthusiastic crowd at the Father McGivney Catholic High School gym, the girl's volleyball team won its home opener Thursday night with a 25-10, 22-25, 25-10 win over Gillespie.

It was the first appearance at home for the Griffins, coming off their successful 2018 campaign that saw them go 23-13 and reach the IHSA Class 1A sectional final.

“It went great,” said first-year head coach Paul Vieth. “We worked on some things in practice that we implemented tonight, and the girls really did well.”

One thing that pleased Vieth was an improvement in the team’s service and receiving games.

“They improved on executing on what our game plan was,” Vieth said. “One thing that we wanted to improve on was our service and receiving, and the girls did a much better job in serving and receiving, and setting up our offense. It was a vast improvement.”

Senior Macy Hoppes led the way for the Griffins, with five service aces, 25 digs, and 18 service points. Hoppes only made three errors in receiving 24 serves by the Miners. In addition, senior Madison Webb and junior Anna McKee each had six kills, junior Allyson Phillips had 15 assists, and senior Mariah Starnes had 14 points in the match, 10 of them coming in the decisive third set.

The other biggest factor was the loud and enthusiastic supporters that packed the gym in the Griffins’ first home match of the new season. Vieth was very impressed with the fans’ support.

“Probably the biggest thing tonight was our fans,” Vieth said. “The noise in the gym was deafening. People in the stands were actually covering their ears. It was great.”

Vieth is already starting to feel at home as the Griffins’ new coach and feels that the team is looking very good and ready to make another big run.

“It definitely feels that way.” Vieth said, "and I’m totally blessed to be a part of it. I have to pinch myself sometimes, thinking about this senior class that I’ve adopted.”

The Griffins will play in the Bronze bracket of the Roxana Invitational tournament on Saturday, playing against Hardin Calhoun at 9 a.m., then again at 10 a.m. in either the third-place or the title match of the bracket. Although McGivney went 1-2 in Group C on Tuesday, Vieth was very proud of the team’s efforts.

“I told the girls that although it might have been a 1-2 result, it was a 3-0 effort,

Vieth said. “I was proud of the girls for the way they fought for every point. We’re excited to play on Saturday, and finish up strong, and we continue to move forward and improve every day in practice.”

