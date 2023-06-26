EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville alumna Vicki LaRose, president of Civil Design, Inc.(CDI), and Civil Giving, CDI’s charitable branch, has started the first endowed scholarship for the School of Engineering’s (SOE) new four-year degree in surveying and geomatics.“Without my degree from SIUE, I would not be where I am today running a successful company for the last 26 years,” said LaRose.

“As a civil engineer, I know our projects cannot start without a survey. Surveying is a specialized field, and it needed its own requirements different from construction or civil engineering.”

“We are grateful for the support and encouragement of Civil Design, Inc. to address both the industry demand for surveying and geomatics professionals and the financial needs of our students,” said Chris Gordon, PhD, associate dean in the SOE. This pioneering endowed scholarship will enhance the opportunities available to our students and will inspire continued engagement with industry partners in support of this this new program.”

The degree program offers a direct pathway to professional licensure in several Midwestern states. The program has received approval from the Illinois Board of Higher Education and will be offered starting this fall.

“The new surveying and geomatics program at SIUE will give surveying a voice and will attract more people to a great career.” LaRose added. “I hope this scholarship will help increase the exposure of the program and help students finish their degree.”

Upon completion of the program, students can obtain careers as a cartographer, boundary surveyor, design engineering surveyor, federal surveyor, drone pilot and aerial mapper, and other various career paths.

Learn more about the program at siue.edu/academics/ undergraduate/degrees-and- programs/construction- management/land-surveying/.

The School of Engineering offers one of the most comprehensive and affordable engineering programs in the St. Louis region with eight undergraduate degrees, five master’s degrees and two cooperative doctoral programs, all housed in a state-of-the-art facility. Students learn from expert faculty, perform cutting-edge research and participate in intercollegiate design competitions. Companies in the metropolitan St. Louis area provide students challenging internships and co-op opportunities, which often turn into permanent employment.

