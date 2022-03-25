ALTON - The Greater Alton area is invited to join for a combined church Choral Cantata on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Alton and Sunday, April 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Main St UMC. The choirs of Mainstreet UMC and First Presbyterian Church of Alton are preparing to present Encounters with the Holy.

"Embark on a creative musical journey of remembering and imagining holy encounters in our lives as we learn to walk humbly with God, love kindness, and do justice."

The program will feature the combined choirs of First Presbyterian Church and Mainstreet United Methodist Church, dramatic readings, and a chamber orchestra.

There will be two opportunities to attend:

Sunday, Apr 3, 2022

*2:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Alton (Corner of 4th and Alby Streets in Alton, IL)

A reception will follow.

Please bring a non-perishable food donation for the Alton Crisis Food Center.

Sunday, Apr 10, 2022

*11:00 a.m. at Main Street United Methodist Church (1400 Main Street in Alton, IL)

