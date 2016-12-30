JERSEYVILLE - Employees at Jersey State Bank continue to give back this holiday season. This year the bank chose to adopt children from the Angel Tree and help raise money for the Salvation Army.

The bank selected five Angel Tree children to shop for this year. Employees worked together to choose items that would help children in need have a brighter Christmas this holiday season.

The Angel Tree is a non-profit organization ran by volunteers and donations. They help families in the area that cannot afford Christmas gifts for their children. The Angel Tree’s mission is to grant Christmas wishes one Angel at a time.

JSB Employee’s also volunteered to ring bells at Shop-n-Save for the Salvation Army. They took shifts during and after work to raise money for those in need this holiday season. Along with volunteering, the bank donated $500 to help fund the Salvation Army’s mission.

Jersey State Bank, the only locally owned Bank in Jersey County, has a long history of providing financial products and services to Jersey County and the surrounding area. Established in 1903, the Bank has assets in excess of $140 million and currently two offices to serve its customers in Jerseyville and Grafton.

