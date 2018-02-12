Name: Emmy Lou Hayes

Parents: Nathan and Charlene Hayes of East Alton

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Birth Weight: 5 lbs 5 oz

Birth Length: 18 3/4 inches

Time: 3:16 a.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

Date: February 5, 2018

Hospital: OSF Saint Anthony's

Siblings: Nathan (10)

Grandparents: Jerome and Donna Burns, West Alton, MO; Timothy and Jolene Compton, Mt. Olive, IL

Great Grandparents: Margaret Burns, West Alton, MO; Joe and Mary Rouge, Poplar Bluff, MO; Carol Barnhart, Eureka, MO

More like this:

Two Adults Found Dead in St. Louis County Shooting Incident
Oct 6, 2025
Red Cross: Blood Or Platelet Donation Appointments Needed Now $20 In Gift Cards
Oct 22, 2025
Red Cross: Take Steps Now To Support A Strong Blood Supply
Oct 7, 2025
Make A Plan To Give Blood Or Platelets With The Red Cross This Fall
Sep 26, 2025
Give Hope, Stay Prepared: Donate Blood Or Platelets With Red Cross
Sep 16, 2025

 