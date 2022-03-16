SEE VIDEO:

ELSAH – The Edwardsville High School girls track team continued their indoor season this past Saturday at the 6th Annual Jersey Winter Thaw hosted at Principia College.

At that meet was sophomore Emma Patrick. She had only one event that day at almost an eight-hour-long meet. Her single event was probably five hours in meaning she could only sit around until it was finally time to warm up for her run.

She eventually competed in the 1,600-meter run which was split up into three heats. She won the 2nd heat with a time of 5:47.10 which was good enough for 8th overall out of a 36-competitor field.

Emma said that she has been running track since she was in the 6th grade which is about five years now.

This was her only event of the day and she said that it was actually the first time she’s run the 1,600-meter race in high school track. She usually runs in and prefers the 800-meter race.

It didn’t stop her from going out, winning her heat, and making her teammates and coach proud.

Emma will be back in action this Saturday, March 19, when her team travels to Illinois Wesleyan College to take part in the Bloomington Indoor Invite. That meet kicks off at 10 a.m.

