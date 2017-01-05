ROXANA 50, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 24: Traditional backyard rivals Roxana and East Alton-Wood River met for the third time this season at Wood River's Memorial Gym Wednesday night, but the outcome remained the same.

Emma Lucas the Shells with 20 points as RHS defeated the Oilers 50-24 to go to 6-10 for the year; the Oilers fell to 2-14.

Roxana got out to a 35-9 lead at halftime and was never threatened as the Shells ran out winners on the night.

Abby Palen added 14 points for Roxana and Sara Kreutztrager scored 10; Kayla Brantley led EAWR with nine points, with Carly Campbell and Krizza Domingo adding five each.

Roxana hosts Pana in a South Central Conference game Saturday; the Oilers host McGivney Catholic at home Monday night.

