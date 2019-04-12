BETHALTO – Emily Dixon’s goal in the 76th minute was the difference as Marquette Catholic won on the road over Civic Memorial 2-1 in a girls soccer match played at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

The Explorers took all three points in a tight contest played in windy conditions and an overcast sky.

Kaya Theis struck first for Marquette in the 29th minutes, taking a feed from Madelyn Smith and getting the ball underneath CM goalie Emily Williams to give the visitors the lead.

The goal stood until about the hour, when Anna Hall took a good ball from Katie Peterson, beat a pair of defenders and slipped the ball inside of the near post to draw the Eagles level at 1-1.

Marquette got the winner when Ellie Jacobs got a cross into Dixon, who put the ball into the net to give the Explorers the win.

It was a rare possession for Marquette, as CM dominated the possession with the wind, but only broke through once.

The Explorers are now 4-9-1 and host Hillsboro on Friday afternoon, with the kickoff set for 4:30 p.m. at Gordon Moore Park. The Eagles drop to 7-7-0, and have back-to-back home matches early next week, hosting Jersey on Monday and East Alton-Wood River on Tuesday. Both matches start at 4:30 p.m.

