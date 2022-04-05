Marquette at Alton Soccer 4-4-22

ALTON – The Alton High girls soccer team brought the energy to Public School Stadium Monday night (April 4) as they cruised past cross-town rivals Marquette Catholic by a score of 7-0. With the win the Redbirds move to 7-1 on the season.

Junior forward Emily Baker came into this game having scored 10 goals through seven games. She tacked on another four against the Explorers and got her revenge from last season. Back on May 5, 2021, Marquette blanked the Redbirds 3-0.

History did not repeat itself though as in just the second-minute freshman midfielder Lyndsey Miller put the first goal past Marquette to make it 1-0 early. Then Baker took over.

She ended up being too much to handle for the Explorers because she netted a first half hat-trick scoring goals in the 9th, 13th and 32nd minute. By that time the score was 5-0 and that’s how it went into the half.

Baker scored her fourth coming out of the break in the 52nd minute to make it 6-0. Just for good measure, the Redbirds made it seven with seven seconds left on the scoreboard.

Emily’s sister Peyton, Alton’s starting goalkeeper, picked up her third shutout of the season and had three saves.

Alton High girls soccer coach Gwen Sabo-Howland said she was really pleased with her entire team's effort on Monday night against the Explorers.

"Before the game, we talked about not letting the crowd and emotions negatively affect our play and the girls were able to do just that," she said. "We came out with a ton of energy and were able to get a goal right away and didn't stop after that. I'm also pleased with my bench tonight. I was able to turn to them and they continued to be dangerous through the very last whistle."

Marquette head coach Brian Hoener put some of the blame on himself after the loss.

“The more prepared team won. I have to do a better job getting our girls prepared,” he said postgame.

Hoener added that the Redbirds were just cliquing and that they’re really dangerous when firing on all cylinders.

It’s hard not to be when you have offense coming from everywhere. Alton has four girls with four or more goals on the season and has now outscored their opposition 36-8 this season.

The Redbirds seem to have played this game with a chip on their shoulder, something to prove, and they proved it in front of a split sea of red and blue attire in the bleachers. Alton’s "Redbird Nest" was in full force and cheered their team on to a huge margin of victory.

Josie Paniagua also had a goal. Tori Schrimpf had three assists for the Redbirds, Lily Freer had two assists, Alayna Rabozzi and Katie Stark had assists.

The Redbirds will be without their home crowd for a while, however.

Alton will hit the road for their next four games, and they aren’t easy ones. They take on Collinsville, Edwardsville, Belleville East, and Belleville West in the next upcoming 10 days.

As for Marquette, they’ll be back in action against Roxana this afternoon (April 5) at 4:30 p.m. and at Father McGivney Friday, April 8 at 4:30 p.m.

