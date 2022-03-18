ALTON 3, FREEBURG 1: The Alton girls' soccer team scored a pair of insurance goals in the second half Thursday night to take the 3-1 road win at Freeburg.

Emily Baker, Lily Freer, and Tori Schrimpf had the strikes for the Redbirds, while Freer and Lyndsey Miller also assisted.

Alton is now 2-0-0, while the Midgets drop to 1-1-0.

Alton High girls soccer coach Gwen Sabo-Howland said she was glad to see her girls capture their second win of the season.

"We looked good and we had tons of chances to score in the match," she said. "We just need to focus on finishing more of those chances."

The Redbirds return to action at 3 p.m. Saturday at Freeburg. Alton's girls play at Southwestern High School at 5 p.m. Tuesday and host Belleville West at 6:45 p.m. Thursday.

