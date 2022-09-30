TAYLORVILLE - Dominick Emig of Highland came in third with a six-over-par 78 to finish third in the individual standings as Highland came in second and Triad third in the team standings to advance to the sectional in the IHSA Class 2A Taylorville regional, played Wednesday at Lakeshore Golf Club in Taylorville.

Chatham Glenwood won the team title with a 314, with the Bulldogs shooting a 332 to place second, the Knights shooting a 349 to finish third and advance, Civic Memorial was fourth with a 357, Jersey came in fifth with a 394, Greenville was sixth at 419 and the host Tornadoes were seventh with a 424. East Alton-Wood River and Roxana also had golfers competing, but didn't record a team score.

The Eagles did advance five of their golfers as individuals, while the Panthers, Shells and Oilers put through one golfer each to the sectional on Monday afternoon.

Brayden Sayarath of the Titans won the individual title with a four-over-par 76, while teammate Derek Dulceak was second with a 77, Dominick Emig had a 78 to place third, Brock Bredehoft of Glenwood was fourth with an 80, in fifth place was the Titans' Drew Downen at 81, Manny Silva of the Eagles, Jake Herrin of Glenwood and Highland's Alex Reinarman and Easton Belford all tied for sixth with identical scores of 83, with Silva taking sixth, Herrin seventh, Reinarman eighth and Belford ninth on a scorecard playoff and Benjamin Hudson of the Knights rounded out the top 10 with an 84.

Article continues after sponsor message

Qualifying for the sectional along with Silva are the Eagles' Zach Fitzgerald and Connor Wells, both shooting a 91, Sam Buckley with a 92 and Matt Lyman, who fired a 93. Going through for Jersey was Logan Huitt, who shot an 88, while EAWR's Tim Melton qualified with a 91 and the Shells' Nick Cotter went through with a 94.

In addition to the top three for the Bulldogs, Braden Schrof had an 88, Mason Emig fired an 89 and Tanner Gilliam carded a 95. To go along with Hudson's score, the Knights saw Bryce Laycock shoot an 85, both Gavin Helmkamp and Tanner Massie each fired a 90, Owen Twyman came up with a 98 and Brad Weber shot a 100.

To go along with CM's top five, Brayden Eardley shot a 102, while along with Huitt, the Panthers saw Ethan Gullander coming up with a 95, Adam Coffman shot a 105, Brad Deist had a 106 and Bryce Becker carded a 123.

In addition to Melton's score, the Oilers saw Matt Bruce shoot a 103 and Camden Siebert fire an 118, while to go along with Cotter's score, Roxana had Connor Anderson also shoot a 94 and Troy Holbrook carding an 115.

The Waterloo sectional will be played Monday at The Acorns Golf Links on Monday, with the state tournament to be played Oct.7-8 at D.A. Weibring Golf Club in Normal.

More like this: