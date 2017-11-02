SPRINGFIELD – Chilly temperatures experienced across the state recently are a reminder that the cold, snow and ice of Illinois winters aren’t far behind. To help people prepare for potentially dangerous winter weather, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA), the National Weather Service (NWS) and local emergency management agencies will highlight winter weather preparedness throughout November.

“According to the National Weather Service, there hasn’t been a winter in Illinois without at least one winter storm in the past century,” said IEMA Director James K. Joseph. “During the winter of 2014-15, we had nine winter storms. To ensure you and your family stay safe no matter how bad the weather is this winter, please take a few minutes now to prepare.”

Joseph said IEMA and the NWS developed a winter weather preparedness guide to help people understand winter weather risks, along with tips for staying safe at home, in the car and at school. It also includes lists of suggested items for home and vehicle emergency supply kits. The guide is available on the Ready Illinois website at www.Ready.Illinois.gov.

“The past two winters across the state of Illinois have been rather mild with little snow and ice. That may not be the case this coming winter season.” said Chris Miller, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Lincoln. “People traveling need to be aware that most winter time traffic accidents occur with minor amounts of snow or ice, particularly when it has been a long time since we've faced those types of road conditions. The key is to just slow down to give yourself enough time and distance to stop your vehicle.”

