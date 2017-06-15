JERSEYVILLE - Area residents are encouraged to contribute to an emergency fund set up for the Jerseyville officer who was shot in the line of duty responding to a burglary call on Tuesday morning.

The Jerseyville Police Department released the name of the officer who was wounded during the officer-involved shooting Wednesday. The officer, Nathan Miller, was struck by fire from a burglary suspect Austin Durham at 1:10 a.m. Tuesday.

Suspect Austin Durham allegedly broke into DJ's Pub and Grill, located at 117 West Prairie St. in Jerseyville at 1:10 a.m. Tuesday, triggering an alarm. When officers responded to that alarm, Durham allegedly fled on foot toward the Jerseyville Tobacco Shop, located at 303 South Jefferson.

When officers pursued him, Durham allegedly opened fire, injuring Officer Miller, who returned fire after being struck. Miller was taken to Jersey Community Hospital before being taken to St. Louis University Hospital by ambulance. Miller was in the ICU, and listed in stable condition as of Wednesday.

An emergency fund has been established to help Officer Miller and his family during his recovery. The fund has been setup by the Illinois Police Benevolent & Protective Association (PBPA).

Donations can be sent to: City of Jerseyville Police Benevolent Fund, Jerseyville Banking Center, P.O. Box 249, Jerseyville, IL., 62052.

“You may also drop off donations at Jerseyville Police and we will take them to the bank for you,” Jerseyville Police Chief Brad Blackorby said. “Thank you for your prayers and support for the Jerseyville officer, his family, and all of law enforcement.”

