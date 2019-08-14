EAST ALTON – Lewis and Clark Community College’s National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC?) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) would like to address the public regarding an invasive species that was recently detected in the Mississippi River floodplain: Emerald Ash Borer.

“Emerald Ash Borer is a forest pest found throughout the eastern U.S., but was recently detected in the Riverbend area on USACE Rivers Project property,” said USACE Biologist Brian Stoff, who will be presenting the seminar. “With green ash being one of the most abundant tree species in the Mississippi River floodplain, the USACE foresters and biologists are working to determine the best course of action.”

The USACE seminar on the Emerald Ash Borer will take place Tuesday, Aug. 20, at NGRREC’s Jerry F. Costello Confluence Field Station located at One Confluence Way in East Alton.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for the public to visit with informational posters prior to the presentation. The presentation will begin at 7 p.m.

“NGRREC is proud to host our partners and to help give them a platform to reach the public with this timely and pertinent issue going on in our region,” Environmental Educator Allison Rhanor said. “This will be a great opportunity to learn about this new ecological threat and to ask any questions you might have.”

Founded in 2002 as a collaborative partnership between the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Lewis and Clark Community College, NGRREC is dedicated to the study of great river systems and the communities that use them. The center aspires to be a leader in scholarly research, education, and outreach related to the interconnectedness of large rivers, their floodplains, watersheds, and their associated communities. To learn more about NGRREC, visit www.ngrrec.org.

