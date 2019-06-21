EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Moose Lodge has a fun-filled evening planned for July 27 with Elvis entertainer Steve Davis in the house, along with Anna Blair as Patsy Cline and Thomas Hickey as Buddy Holly.

Tickets are $55 each and $100 per couple. The price includes a dinner buffet with roasted chicken breast, roasted pork loin, sides, and dessert is included. Drinks included are coffee, tea, and lemonade.

The doors open at 5 p.m. and buffet runs until 8 p.m.

The show begins at 8 p.m. and Elvis will take the stage around 9 p.m. Tickets are available until July 20 and going fast, says organizer, Gina. Tables for six or more can be reserved by contacting (618) 917-5094.

Davis has been performing across the country for years and is considered one of the finest Elvis impersonators for not only Las Vegas, but across the country. The Patsy Cline and Buddy Holly performances during the show simply add to the historical ambiance.

“I have friends who have followed Steve Davis wherever he goes,” Gina said. “He is from the area and I know it will be a great show. The Moose needed some fund-raisers for improvement and I thought why not in regard to doing this concert.”



Article continues after sponsor message

Gina has done some major fundraising for the Moose with a cookie campaign last fall that she will do again this year. A Crafts Show is also set for Oct. 5-6.

“We have five fundraisers from now to the end of December for the Moose,” she said.

Moose members receive an automatic $5 off ticket purchases.

For more information contact the (618) 917-5094 number of visit the Moose at 7371 Marine Road in Edwardsville.

Gina reminded people some tickets have already been sold and will go fast. The setting at the Moose will seat about 250 people, she said.

More like this: