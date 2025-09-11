EDWARDSVILLE - Marquette girls volleyball secured a 2-0 victory over Metro East Lutheran on Tuesday night, Sept. 9, 2025, at MELHS, marking their first conference win of the season. The match took place at Marquette’s home court, where the Golden Eagles won with set scores of 25-22 and 25-15.

Key contributors for Marquette included Karly Davenport, who recorded five blocks and five kills, and Brooke Keller, who earned eight service points on 11 serves, including three aces. Mia Moore added nine service points on 13 serves along with three kills, while Ella Tesson made a strong return from a pre-season injury with nine kills in her first game of the season.

With the win, Marquette improved their overall record to 4-6 and stands 1-0 in the Gateway Metro Conference.

The Explorers are scheduled to play at Maryville Christian on Thursday night. In addition to the varsity team’s success, both the Explorers' junior varsity and freshman teams also won their matches 2-0.

MELHS lost to Granite City 2-0 on Wednesday night.

Father McGivney Catholic plays at MELHS at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

