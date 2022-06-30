GRANITE CITY - Ellla Stepanek recently graduated from Granite City High School and completed her athletic career in three sports - volleyball, basketball, and in spring softball. She also was a Rotary Student of the Month and Elks Student of the Month, Illinois State Scholar, honored at Illini Girls State and so much more. Now, Ella plans to move ahead to Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville for college.

Ella was also in the National Honors Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Varsity Club, and Student Council at her school. Ella is recognized again as a Stillwater Senior Living Athlete of the Month for her various honors before graduation and time spent in Granite City athletics.

Ella was recently named as a recipient of the prestigious Scholar-Athlete Award by the Post-Dispatch. She said her favorite subject in school is science.

"I enjoy learning about the different fields and how they connect to processes occurring on her planet," she said. "I hope to continue to work in my community and find a job that suits my purpose in life."

Ella said her father has served as a role model for her: "He has taught me much of what I know about sports and life in general. He has always pushed me to do my best and by doing so, he instilled a good work ethic in me from the beginning of my schooling."

Ella Stepanek will not be forgotten for her athletic and academic efforts over her four years at Granite City High School as her contributions are endless.

