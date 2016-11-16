Name:  Ella June Rheude

Parents:  Savannah and Eric Rheude of Godfrey

Birth weight:  7 lbs 1 oz

Birth Length:  19 inches

Date:  November 7, 2016

Hospital:  OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings:  Maylin (5)

Grandparents:  Fred & Diane Albrecht, Medora

Great Grandparents:  Chris & Debbie Welch, Ragley, LA;

David & Tracey Scott, Buna, TX

 