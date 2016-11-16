Ella June Rheude
November 16, 2016 11:21 AM
Name: Ella June Rheude
Parents: Savannah and Eric Rheude of Godfrey
Birth weight: 7 lbs 1 oz
Birth Length: 19 inches
Date: November 7, 2016
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Siblings: Maylin (5)
Grandparents: Fred & Diane Albrecht, Medora
Great Grandparents: Chris & Debbie Welch, Ragley, LA;
David & Tracey Scott, Buna, TX