Ella Grace Echols
June 15, 2020 3:14 PM
Listen to the story
Name: Ella Grace Echols
Parents: Alexis Hogg, Blic Echols Jr.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Birth weight: 6 pounds 11 oz
Birth length: 17.5 inches
Article continues after sponsor message
Date: 06/05/2020
Time: 6:17 a.m.
Hospital: Alton Memorial Hospital
Grandparents: Bob and Sarah Echols of East Alton, Donny and Angel Reed of Jerseyville
Siblings: Brothers: Landen Admire, Kolton Echols Sisters: Bryleigh Admire
More like this: