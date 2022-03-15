EDWARDSVILLE – Freshman forward Ellah Anslem wasted no time getting on the score sheet for Marquette. In her first high school match, she scored both goals in a 2-1 victory over Springfield High School in the season-opener.

It only took her seven minutes to find the back of the net to take the early 1-0 lead. Springfield eventually tied it back up in the 29th minute, but it didn’t slow her down.

In the 39th minute, she scored the eventual game-winning goal to make it 2-1 lead. No one scored in the second half and that’s how the game would end, with her two goals being the difference.

“I was so nervous, but I was lucky to have my teammates beside me,” Anslem said after the win.

For Anselm's opening performance, she is one of the Tucker Automotive and Repair Female Athletes of the Month for Marquette Catholic High School.

Even though she netted both goals she stayed very humble to her team.

“They were good goals. My teammates gave me good assists and I was able to run on to them and I was just able to find a pocket through.

Ellah said she has been playing soccer since she was three years old and plays club at Sporting STL in the high school off-season.

She mentioned that the thing she’s looking forward to most is hopefully making it back to Regionals like her older sister Emma did in 2019.

Ellah’s older sister made the 2021 All-Sectional Team, and her dad Tim is the JV coach at Marquette. So it’s no understatement in saying that her family is a big part of the organization.

Ellah and the Explorers will look to continue their winning ways when they take on Mascoutah on Thursday, March 17. That game will be their home opener at Gordon Moore – Field 4 at 7:30 p.m.

