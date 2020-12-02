GRANITE CITY – Seniors Noah Brinker and Kayla Hubbard from Granite City High School were selected as Granite City Elks December Students of the Month.

Students were nominated by teachers, and were chosen on multiple achievements including leadership skills, moral character, community involvement, extracurricular activities, honors and award, and scholastic ability.

Students receive a certificate from the Elks at Senior Recognition in May.

NOAH BRINKER

Two-year member of Renaissance and Saturday Scholars ... Math Team/Academic Challenge Member ... Volunteer at St. Elizabeth Annual Picnic and TWIGS ... Rotary Student of the Month ... National Honor Society ... Four-year Honor Roll ... Robotics: Head Programmer ... Two-year member of boys soccer and one-year member of boys' tennis team.

KAYLA HUBBARD

Cheerleading captain and social media manager ... Renaissance Top-10 Student of the Month ... Personal Choice Award ... Two-year member of girls soccer and girls basketball team ... Member of Fellowship of Christian Athletics (FCA), Foreign Language Club, Renaissance, Saturday Scholars Program, and Varsity Club.

