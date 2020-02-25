Chicago, IL — Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren has proposed an unprecedented investment in green research, manufacturing and exports that will create millions of good manufacturing jobs at home while helping achieve the ambitious targets of the Green New Deal.

Elizabeth has proposed over a dozen plans to defeat the climate crisis. Taken together, independent experts estimate that Elizabeth’s climate plans will create more than 10 million jobs.

“We need rapid innovation and widespread adoption of clean and renewable energy to address the global crisis of climate change,” Warren said. “With big and bold investments in American research, industry and workers, we can lead the global effort to combat climate change.

Warren’s plan would invest $400 billion over the next ten years to develop and manufacture the revolutionary clean energy technology that the world needs to fight climate change.

Warren will also spur innovation and create demand for American-made clean energy products, such as zero-emission vehicles and energy storage technology, with a $1.5 trillion federal procurement commitment over the next ten years to purchase American-made renewable energy products for federal, state, and local use, and for export.

When combined with Warren’s plans for universal child care, affordable housing, student debt cancellation and free public college, this proposal would transform economic opportunity and quality of life for millions of Americans and Illinoisians.

Learn more about her plans at www.elizabethwarren.com/plans or by texting PLANS to 24477.

