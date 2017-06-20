Elizabeth Dunham receives JCH STAR Award Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - The recipient of the May STAR Award is Elizabeth Duhnam, RMA of the Alton OB/GYN Office. The Star Award is given to an employee nominated by their peers. Elizabeth is recognized for her positive attitude, smile, and hard work every day. Financial Advisor Andrea Yoder with Edward Jones has sponsored this award, alongside JCH Medical Group. Article continues after sponsor message The award was presented by Andrea Yoder, Edward Jones Financial Advisor. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending