EDWARDSVILLE - With many businesses, churches, and organizations opening back up in the near future, the need to have those locations disinfected is continuing to rise. Elite Services is a solution to properly fill those needs.

Elite Services is a locally owned business that is equipped with cutting edge equipment, EPA-Registered, disinfectants and a treatment process that can eliminate and stop the spread of viruses, harmful bacteria, and diseases. Elite Services helps create an environment that keeps employees and customers safe. Their disinfectants are food safe and electronics friendly to ensure safety in all aspects in the workplace.

Elite Services disinfects offices, fleet vehicles, restaurants, churches, gyms, warehouses, and much more. They offer one time treatments, ongoing preventative maintenance, and emergency services for sanitizing and disinfecting. Antiviral sprays, ULV fogging, antibacterial and antiviral solution sprays are a great way to help sanitize and disinfect a business.

"By using EPA-Registered disinfectants, we safely disinfect and sanitize your business," Tim Jenkins, Elite Services co-owner said. "We provide you with a solution that fits your needs."

Jenkins said the business is something separate from the Elite Event Services portion of the operation and was conceived during the COVID-19 Pandemic because there is such a need.

"With this growing concern, many organizations, businesses, and churches are seeing the need for this service to add an extra layer of comfort and safety to their employees and customers," he said.

"Antibacterial fogging is an effective method for disinfecting the air as well as surfaces. It has the ability to kill viruses in hard to reach areas that traditional cleaning will not remove. A traditional wipe down only penetrates approx. 30 percent of a surface area, but the fogging process provides 100 percent coverage."

"For large outdoor areas or industrial buildings, our commercial foggers and sprayers work very effectively. With the ability to reach over 20 feet, our cleaners can sanitize areas that are difficult to reach with traditional methods."

For more information you can contact them at 618-655-9432, www.geteliteservices.com, or email them at info@geteliteservices.com. The business is located at 4762 Chain of Rocks Road, Edwardsville, IL 62025

