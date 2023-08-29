GLEN CARBON - Elite Fitness Training has partnered with Webster Groves Soccer Club (WGSC) to enhance players’ development and experience on the field.

Elite FT is a high-performance fitness training center for kids throughout the Metro East area. They offer classes and programs for soccer players ages 2 and up. WGSC sponsors several select teams in the St. Louis community and will work with Elite FT to boost their players’ training.

“As part of this partnership, Elite FT will provide comprehensive club training to all teams within Webster Groves Soccer Club, empowering young athletes with the skills, knowledge and confidence needed to excel on the field,” Elite FT said in a press release. “Our professional coaches will work closely with the club’s dedicated coaching staff to implement cutting-edge training methodologies, emphasizing both individual skill development and team dynamics.”

To that end, Elite FT has welcomed two new staff members to their team. Karla Merlak has taken on the position of Elite FT Administrator after spending 11 years with other major youth soccer clubs. She started at Elite FT in February and has already received recognition for her “exceptional communication skills and unwavering focus on tasks,” according to Elite FT owner Justin McMillian.

“With her joining our ranks, we are confident that Elite FT will continue to thrive and provide an exceptional experience for our clients,” McMillian added.

Ben Foreman was also hired as a full-time Coaching Director. He previously coached soccer at Maryville Christian School and worked as a part-time coach at Elite FT.

“Ben's likable personality and professional approach create an engaging environment for both our coaches and players,” McMillian said. “As Ben takes on this leadership role, we are confident that his experience and dedication will continue to elevate our training programs.”

Both Merlak and Foreman will be valuable to Elite FT as the company begins its collaboration with WGSC. Program Director Roxie Strange noted that this is an exciting period for Elite FT with new staff members and a new club, especially as soccer gains a bigger following in the Metro East through the St. Louis City SC soccer team.

“It’s a pretty big deal for us to move into St. Louis, and it’s also a pretty big deal for us to take on another club,” Strange said.

For an overview of everything Elite FT offers, read this article previously published on RiverBender.com. You can also visit Elite FT’s official website, or check out Webster Grove Soccer Club at their website.

