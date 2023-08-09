GLEN CARBON - Whether your child is a pro player or hitting the field for the first time, Elite Fitness Training will offer fall soccer camps to help all athletes reach the next level.

Elite FT is a high-performance fitness training center for kids throughout the Metro East area. Classes for kids ages 2 and up are available. They have several strength and conditioning classes that can benefit any athlete, but many of their programs are designed for soccer.

“lt’s a program that is built to where anybody can join,” Roxie Strange, program director, explained. “One thing that we pride ourselves on is focusing on making sure they get individual needs met. So if there’s one kid that played a couple seasons of rec, as opposed to the kid that’s a beginner, we make sure to give them individual attention so they actually take from the class as well as the kid that’s just learning to touch the soccer ball.”

Fall soccer classes start on Aug. 21 with basic soccer training, ball mastery classes and goalkeeper academy classes available for different age brackets. All classes will be held at The Sports Academy, located at 101 The Game Drive in Glen Carbon. The 8-class programs are offered on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, depending on what your player is looking for.

In addition to classes for older kids, the youngest players can enroll in Bosco’s Buddies. Ages 2 and 3 participate with a parent, and classes for ages 4–6 are a bit more structured. The Bosco’s Buddies program introduces the game and also helps younger kids socialize.

Many older players play in rec leagues or school soccer programs. Strange explained that Elite FT collaborates with these programs. Kids can take the skills they learn in classes and bring them to the field.

“Basically, we’re like Switzerland,” Strange joked. “We don’t compete with [other leagues or programs]. We actually work for them…It’s like a well-organized practice session with professional soccer coaches.”

Those coaches are trained to coach “The Elite Way,” a style similar to the famous KNVB coaching courses in Holland. As Elite FT notes, soccer is already their favorite sport, and they enjoy watching the next generation of players fall in love with it, too. After 21 years of success and a recent expansion into St. Louis, Elite FT not only trains players, but also allows them to either ignite or renew their passion for the game itself.

“We make it really fun for the kids that are brand new to soccer, and then we can take it to the next level to get them developing and getting these skills. And then we also offer club-level classes…for those kids that want higher-level training,” Strange explained. “We make it fun for them, but we also coach the highest level of athletes.”

For more information about Elite FT, visit their official website. To register your child for one of the upcoming soccer classes, check out their full offerings here. Classes start on Aug. 21 and run through the week of Oct. 15.

