SPRINGFIELD – On Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, the entire Illinois House Republican Caucus walked out of legislative session in protest of politically motivated resolutions introduced by Illinois House Democrats. In response, State Representative Amy Elik (R-Alton) released the following statement:

"House Republicans stand united in refusing to take part in the House Democrats’ political grandstanding and theater. We are here and ready to do the work of Illinois, and we will not be pawns in their political games."

