SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois House of Representatives adopted a resolution sponsored by State Representative Amy Elik (R-Fosterburg) on Thursday to honor the life of South Roxana Fire Chief Todd Werner.

“Chief Werner dedicated his life to public service in Madison County by serving as a first responder. His selfless commitment to the community won’t be forgotten,” said Rep. Elik. “After talking with other first responders in the county, it became evident that Chief Werner made a positive impact on the people who were fortunate to call him a friend.”

Chief Werner worked in the fire service for 30 years. He joined the South Roxana Fire Department in 1996 and became the Fire Chief in 2013. Chief Werner had been employed by the Madison County Sheriff's Office for the last three years before his passing on July 1, 2021, at the age of 48.

Werner was a member of the South Roxana Dad's Club and the Madison County Emergency Management Association; at the time of his passing, he was serving as village trustee for the Village of South Roxana

Rep. Elik’s resolution (HJR 53) was unanimously approved by the House of Representatives on Thursday, March 10 and now awaits approval in the State Senate. Upon adoption in the Senate, Elik’s resolution will designate Illinois Route 111 from New Poag Road to Madison Avenue as “The Chief Todd Werner Memorial Highway.”

